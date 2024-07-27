Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Grows By 37.5%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Air China stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Air China has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air China will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

