Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 41.6%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 1,468,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 612.2 days.
Aixtron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. Aixtron has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $42.65.
About Aixtron
