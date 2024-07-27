Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Decreases By 37.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.5 days.
Atos Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Atos has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
About Atos
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atos
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.