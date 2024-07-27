Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 759.3%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 759.3% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $114.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

