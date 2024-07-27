Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Increases By 676.0%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 676.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $20.24 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

