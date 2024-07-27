Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Increases By 676.0%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 676.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $20.24 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.