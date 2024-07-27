Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Grows By 718.2%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 718.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Erste Group Bank Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of EBKDY opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.31.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Erste Group Bank
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.