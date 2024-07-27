Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Increases By 60.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MHCUF opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

