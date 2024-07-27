Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Grows By 64.0%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GMM opened at $0.92 on Friday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.
