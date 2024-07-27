Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Grows By 64.0%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMM opened at $0.92 on Friday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

