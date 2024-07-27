Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Grows By 700.0%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

EVMT opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

