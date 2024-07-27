Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Expands By 700.0%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $18.74 on Friday. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

