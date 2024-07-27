Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Expands By 700.0%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $18.74 on Friday. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.
Jet2 Company Profile
