Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Rises By 790.5%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 790.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

LBSR opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

