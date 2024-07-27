Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Rises By 51.9%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.