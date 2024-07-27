Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Increases By 60.9%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNON opened at $0.64 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 445.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,267.31%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

