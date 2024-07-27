Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Increases By 60.9%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical Price Performance
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 445.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,267.31%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tenon Medical
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.