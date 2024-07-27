Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Expands By 3,700.0%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:VSOLF opened at 0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.08. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.65.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

