Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Increases By 600.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Valeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

