Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Grows By 59.4%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCNFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Volcon has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $14,598.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($57.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

