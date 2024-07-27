Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Declines By 86.0%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XBP Europe Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. XBP Europe has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Get XBP Europe alerts:

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XBP Europe

About XBP Europe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XBP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe makes up about 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 80.22% of XBP Europe as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.