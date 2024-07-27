Sidoti Csr Comments on Xcel Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

