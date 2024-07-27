Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIA. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.87 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.52.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 254.05%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.