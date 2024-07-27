Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $433.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.