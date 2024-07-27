Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.93% of Silicon Laboratories worth $501,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $120.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

