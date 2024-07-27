Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-($0.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.100 EPS.
Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $120.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $154.91.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
