Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as high as C$5.19. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 208,191 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.314554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

