Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $21.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

