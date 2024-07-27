Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.
NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.90 on Friday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.
In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
