Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.90 on Friday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simmons First National

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.