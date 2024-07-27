Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $23.00 at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

