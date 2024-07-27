SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.77% of SL Green Realty worth $572,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $64.61 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.