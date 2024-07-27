Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as low as C$0.32. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 29,750 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cormark cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC cut Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

