SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Plans $1.85 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.8467 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.9% per year over the last three years.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. SLM has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.