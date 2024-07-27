SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $25.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $22.73 on Thursday. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 119.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 19.5% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 362.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 265,394 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

