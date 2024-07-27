SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SLM opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 119.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 45.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 19.5% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 362.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 265,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

