SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $29.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 117.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 59.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 77.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

