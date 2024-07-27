SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($6.76) per share.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

