Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 365,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,518,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Sondrel Stock Down 15.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.75 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.51.

Sondrel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.