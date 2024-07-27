Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,067,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,396 shares of company stock worth $9,863,864 over the last three months. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.