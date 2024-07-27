SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

