SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 119,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 307,348 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $21.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 72,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

