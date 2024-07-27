Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Spire by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spire by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

