Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

