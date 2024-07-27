SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.15. SRAX shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.

SRAX Stock Up 650.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

