SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.45

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and traded as low as $23.21. SSE shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 29,574 shares changing hands.

SSE Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

SSE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.4684 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

