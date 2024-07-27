S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 60,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 164,750 shares.The stock last traded at $45.32 and had previously closed at $43.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson raised their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.81.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

