Stacy L. Bogart Sells 3,333 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 47.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,431 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

