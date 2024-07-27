Standard Motor Products, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $11,197,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

