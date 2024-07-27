Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 6.6 %

SWK opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

