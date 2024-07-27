Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.9%.

STWD stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

