State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in Sylvamo were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after buying an additional 78,279 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4,871.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.9 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sylvamo's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

