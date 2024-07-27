State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 119.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

