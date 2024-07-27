State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 584,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 498,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 375,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Up 1.7 %

Cactus stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Report on WHD

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.