State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $776,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

